BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 49,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 457,199 shares.The stock last traded at $29.49 and had previously closed at $28.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

