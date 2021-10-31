Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FATE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 514.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

