Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39.

