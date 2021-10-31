Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 137,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.