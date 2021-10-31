Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,166 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.38. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.