Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 70,680 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after buying an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

