ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

RNW opened at $9.95 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

