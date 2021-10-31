Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $157.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.
OSTK stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
