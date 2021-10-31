Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $157.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

OSTK stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

