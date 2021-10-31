Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of OPRX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,130,516.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

