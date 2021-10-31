Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.31 and the highest is $9.34. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $5.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $32.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $34.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $52.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,273.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,267.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,437.34. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $450.41 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

