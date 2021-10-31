Credit Suisse AG Has $41.10 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $41,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.25 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

