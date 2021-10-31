Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ReneSola also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOL stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $620.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

