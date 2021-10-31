Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

