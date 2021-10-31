Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TER. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of TER opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

