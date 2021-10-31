The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The Community Financial stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

