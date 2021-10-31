Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $78.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

