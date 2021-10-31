Truist Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price lifted by Truist from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

