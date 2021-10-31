Morgan Stanley Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $215.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $219.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

