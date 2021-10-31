R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84.

On Wednesday, September 29th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,482,908.12.

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,963 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

