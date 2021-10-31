Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,627 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $44,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

SYF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

