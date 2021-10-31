Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after buying an additional 666,732 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average of $213.02. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.71 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.73.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

