Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,449 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $273,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $113.74 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

