Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 781,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,749 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $46,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 606,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,232,000 after acquiring an additional 521,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

