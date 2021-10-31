Credit Suisse AG Sells 728,072 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728,072 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Fortis worth $45,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 238,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 172,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fortis by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,123 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

