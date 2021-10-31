Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $168.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

