Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,057 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Canon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.37 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.