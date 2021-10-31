Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

