Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,196 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.98% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBII. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.28. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

