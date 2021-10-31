LPL Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.