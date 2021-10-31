Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of Ameresco worth $122,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ameresco by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ameresco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,829,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

