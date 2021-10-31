Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $202,000 Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 53,144 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

