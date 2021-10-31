NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

