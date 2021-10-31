Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.46

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.46 and traded as high as C$62.78. Metro shares last traded at C$62.27, with a volume of 346,775 shares changing hands.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.98%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

