Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $5.86. Spire shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 1,068,626 shares trading hands.

SPIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

