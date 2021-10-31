Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.14

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.14 and traded as high as C$110.49. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$110.49, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.27.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

