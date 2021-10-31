Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,365.06

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,365.06 ($17.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,485 ($19.40). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,479 ($19.32), with a volume of 187,141 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,474.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,366.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total transaction of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,696 shares of company stock worth $1,506,070,184.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

