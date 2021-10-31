Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.70. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 135,470 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$42.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63.
In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.