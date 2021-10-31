JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $277.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average of $231.44. The stock has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in Visa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,510,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

