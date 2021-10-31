United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

