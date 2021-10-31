Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

