Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 105,616 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $208,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 265.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total transaction of $7,184,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $409.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $411.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

