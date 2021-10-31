Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.26% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,437,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 95.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $27.51 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

