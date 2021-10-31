Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

AROW opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

