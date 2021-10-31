Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,702,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Macy’s worth $70,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE M opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.