Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $69,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $21,540,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $11,300,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $193.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

