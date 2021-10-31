Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,135 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $68,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masimo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.04 and its 200-day moving average is $254.91. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $294.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

