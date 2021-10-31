Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,533,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.