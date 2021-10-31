Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.50. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

