Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $40,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $3,360,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

