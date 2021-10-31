Northern Trust Corp Sells 77,321 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,321 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Flowers Foods worth $40,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,915,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

